Indiana 93, Atlanta 77
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Billings
|29:37
|2-10
|0-0
|2-8
|0
|3
|4
|Stricklen
|24:08
|2-7
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|6
|E.Williams
|33:22
|7-10
|1-1
|0-6
|2
|4
|15
|Carter
|20:47
|7-11
|1-1
|1-2
|2
|5
|15
|Laney
|32:06
|4-10
|5-6
|2-5
|6
|2
|13
|C.Williams
|23:27
|9-18
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|2
|18
|Dietrick
|19:26
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|2
|0
|Agnew
|7:13
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Johnson
|6:49
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Brewer
|3:05
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|33-69
|7-8
|5-26
|18
|22
|77
Percentages: FG .478, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Agnew 2-2, Stricklen 2-6, Laney 0-1, C.Williams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 0
Turnovers: 12 (Carter 5, Laney 3, Billings 2, C.Williams, Stricklen).
Steals: 6 (Laney 4, Billings, Dietrick).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dupree
|33:17
|9-12
|3-3
|1-3
|5
|2
|21
|T.Mitchell
|21:33
|2-10
|1-1
|2-3
|3
|1
|6
|McCowan
|26:46
|5-9
|2-2
|1-6
|0
|2
|12
|Allemand
|34:24
|4-11
|0-0
|2-7
|9
|2
|10
|K.Mitchell
|29:16
|8-11
|3-5
|0-2
|3
|4
|23
|Burke
|24:24
|3-6
|2-4
|2-3
|4
|0
|9
|Mavunga
|13:14
|2-3
|5-5
|0-3
|0
|0
|9
|Vivians
|10:22
|1-3
|1-1
|1-5
|1
|2
|3
|Doyle
|6:44
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|34-66
|17-21
|9-32
|26
|13
|93
Percentages: FG .515, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (K.Mitchell 4-5, Allemand 2-5, Burke 1-2, T.Mitchell 1-5, Doyle 0-1, McCowan 0-1, Vivians 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Burke, Dupree, Mavunga, McCowan, T.Mitchell).
Turnovers: 15 (Allemand 5, Mavunga 2, T.Mitchell 2, Burke, Doyle, Dupree, K.Mitchell, McCowan, Vivians).
Steals: 5 (Allemand 2, T.Mitchell 2, Burke).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Atlanta
|23
|16
|19
|19
|—
|77
|Indiana
|30
|17
|20
|26
|—
|93
T_1:54.
