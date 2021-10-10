Idaho 42, Portland St. 35

Portland St. 7 7 0 21 - 35 Idaho 21 14 0 7 - 42 First Quarter IDHO_Borisch 2 run (Prescott kick), 13:20 PRST_Kelly 15 pass from Alexander (Smith kick), 08:13 IDHO_Carter 41 run (Prescott kick), 05:37 IDHO_Traynor 42 pass from Beaudry (Prescott kick), 02:34 Second Quarter IDHO_Cash 46 pass from Borisch (Prescott kick), 12:58 IDHO_Carter 3 run (Prescott kick), 01:11 PRST_Kelly 11 pass from Alexander (Smith kick), 00:00 Fourth Quarter PRST_Alexander 1 run (Smith kick), 13:40 PRST_Talalemotu 71 pass from Alexander (Smith kick), 11:16 IDHO_Johnson 3 run (Prescott kick), 07:50 PRST_Talalemotu 26 pass from Alexander (Smith kick), 04:55 PRST IDHO First downs 34 17 Rushes-yards 38-164 39-236 Passing 424 208 Comp-Att-Int 32-49-0 11-16-0 Return Yards 36 104 Punts-Avg. 2-40.0 4-36.8 Fumbles-Lost 3-0 1-1 Penalty-Yards 8-75 7-52 Time of Possession 33:52 26:08 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Portland St., Ma. Walker 26-132, Da. Alexander 9-23, Ja. McGee 2-6, Be. Kelly 1-3. Idaho, Za. Borisch 16-83, Au. Carter 4-68, Ro. Johnson 9-36, Mi. Beaudry 4-26, El. Cummings 6-23. PASSING_Portland St., Da. Alexander 32-48-0-424, Team 0-1-0-0. Idaho, Mi. Beaudry 10-15-0-162, Za. Borisch 1-1-0-46. RECEIVING_Portland St., Ma. Talalemotu 12-196, Be. Kelly 7-119, Ma. Spiker 5-42, Ge. McCorley 2-30, Na. Bennett 4-28, Ma. Walker 1-7, An. Rodriguez 1-2. Idaho, Te. Traynor 5-114, Da. Cash 1-46, Lo. Kendall 1-23, Me. Stevenson 2-10, Co. Whitney 1-9, Je. Jackson 1-6.