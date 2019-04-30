Ichiro Suzuki back with Mariners as special assistant

SEATTLE (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki has rejoined the Seattle Mariners as a special assistant to the chairman and will work as an instructor with both the major league club and some of the organization's players in the minors.

Suzuki was in the Mariners clubhouse on Tuesday before Seattle opened a series against the Chicago Cubs. Suzuki retired from baseball last month during Seattle's opening two-game series in Japan against the Oakland Athletics, but was expected to continue having a relationship with the organization.

Suzuki is taking on the same title as he had last year after he stepped away from playing following the first month of the season. Manager Scott Servais said Suzuki will be around the team during home games and will likely spend some time with the team's Triple-A franchise in Tacoma, Washington, working with players at that level.

