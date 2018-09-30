https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Ibrahimovic-scores-twice-in-Galaxy-s-3-0-win-over-13269372.php
Ibrahimovic scores twice in Galaxy's 3-0 win over Whitecaps
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in each half in the Los Angeles Galaxy's 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.
The Swedish star opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the fourth minute, finishing into the lower left corner. Romain Alessandrini drew the foul against Marcel de Jong.
The Galaxy (12-11-8) made it 2-0 in the 58th minute when Ibrahimovic drove in from 40 yards out, faked out defender Aly Ghazal and sent home a right-footed blast from the top of the box. It was Ibrahimovic's 20th goal of the season.
Alessandrini converted a penalty kick in the 77th minute to cap the scoring for LA.
The Whitecaps (11-12-7) dropped their third in a row.
View Comments