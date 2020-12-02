Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
INDIANA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jackson-Davis 34 10-16 11-14 1-6 2 1 31
Thompson 32 6-7 2-2 1-8 3 2 15
Franklin 40 4-10 5-6 1-8 5 2 13
Galloway 21 2-3 0-0 0-1 1 4 5
Phinisee 23 2-4 0-0 0-1 2 4 6
Lander 18 1-6 2-2 0-1 4 3 5
Leal 18 0-1 0-0 1-3 2 1 0
Hunter 14 2-4 0-1 1-4 1 2 4
Totals 200 27-51 20-25 5-32 20 19 79

Percentages: FG .529, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Phinisee 2-3, Galloway 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Lander 1-5, Hunter 0-1, Leal 0-1, Franklin 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Thompson 4, Lander 3, Franklin).

Turnovers: 13 (Phinisee 5, Franklin 3, Lander 2, Leal 2, Galloway).

Steals: 2 (Thompson 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
STANFORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jones 28 1-5 2-2 2-3 0 3 4
Williams 23 1-10 2-2 0-4 0 5 4
da Silva 32 5-8 6-6 1-4 4 3 17
Davis 36 5-15 6-8 1-4 0 3 18
Wills 27 1-4 0-1 0-3 1 2 2
Keefe 27 2-2 4-6 1-6 1 3 8
Taitz 15 3-7 0-1 0-0 0 0 8
Kisunas 8 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 2
Murrell 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
O'Connell 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 19-53 20-26 5-25 6 21 63

Percentages: FG .358, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Taitz 2-4, Davis 2-6, da Silva 1-2, Jones 0-3, Williams 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 2, Keefe).

Turnovers: 9 (da Silva 3, Jones 2, Wills 2, Davis, Williams).

Steals: 5 (Davis, Jones, Williams, Wills, da Silva).

Technical Fouls: None.

Indiana 31 48 79
Stanford 26 37 63

.