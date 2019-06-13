IAAF denies promising Russia reinstatement for worlds

MOSCOW (AP) — The IAAF has denied promising that Russia will be reinstated in time for the track and field world championships, after Russian state TV quoted the country's top track official as saying he'd received guarantees.

Broadcaster Match TV published what it said were remarks from Dmitry Shlyakhtin at a meeting with athletes this week, saying "we will go to Doha (for the championships) under the Russian flag. At least, those promises have been made to me."

The Russian track federation didn't respond to a request for comment.

The IAAF says in a statement that "no promises have been made" to Russia, which had its suspension from international competitions extended Sunday. Under the current conditions, individual Russians can enter as "authorized neutral athletes" after passing IAAF vetting of their drug-test history.

___

