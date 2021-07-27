'I am who I am': Olympics seem to draw out Patty Mills' best TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer July 27, 2021 Updated: July 27, 2021 4:38 a.m.
1 of9 Australia's Patty Mills (5) celebrates a play with teammates Matisse Thybulle (10) and Dante Exum (11) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Australia's Patty Mills, center shoots over Nigeria's Precious Achiuwa (55) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Australia's Patty Mills (5) drives around Nigeria's Josh Okogie (20) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Australia's Patty Mills, left, and Nigeria's Chikezie Okpala, right, scramble for a loose ball during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Australia's Patty Mills (5) passes the ball around Nigeria's Jordan Nwora (33) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Nigeria's Caleb Agada (3) tries to block a shot by Australia's Patty Mills (5) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Patty Mills really wants no part of the talk that he turns into a different player when he puts on the uniform of the Australian men’s national basketball team. He almost rolls his eyes when he senses the question coming.
He’s heard it for years.