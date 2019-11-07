Hunt eligible to play for Browns after 8-game NFL suspension

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Kareem Hunt can play again after serving his eight-game NFL suspension.

The Cleveland Browns running back, who fell from one of the NFL's rising young stars to a violent offender, will play this week against the Buffalo Bills.

Hunt has been practicing for two weeks. He was officially reinstated to the roster this week and is eligible to be on the field Sunday. It will be his first game since being banned for two physical off-field altercations.

The Browns signed him in February, two months after Hunt was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs said he lied to them about an incident in which he shoved and kicked a woman during an argument.

The 24-year-old Cleveland native is scheduled to speak to the media Thursday for the first time since the season began.

Hunt led the league in rushing as a rookie in 2017.

FILE - In this July 25, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt, left, talks with running back Nick Chubb during practice at the NFL football team's training camp facility, in Berea, Ohio. Hunt’s self-inflicted punishment is over. The Browns running back, who quickly went from being one of the NFL’s rising stars to a violent offender, has returned from his eight-game NFL suspension and will play this week against the Buffalo Bills. less FILE - In this July 25, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt, left, talks with running back Nick Chubb during practice at the NFL football team's training camp facility, in Berea, Ohio. ... more Photo: Tony Dejak, AP Photo: Tony Dejak, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Hunt eligible to play for Browns after 8-game NFL suspension 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL