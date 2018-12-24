Houston Rockets sign free agent guard Austin Rivers

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets have signed free agent guard Austin Rivers.

Rivers appeared in 29 games with two starts for the Washington Wizards this season before being traded to the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 17 and being released the next day.

The 26-year-old was the 10th overall pick in the 2012 draft by New Orleans. He has appeared in 437 games with 132 starts and has averaged 9.3 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game in his career.

Rivers was with the Clippers from 2015 until he was traded in June to Washington. He had his best season last year, when he averaged 15.1 points with four assists and 2.4 rebounds per games for Los Angeles.

