Houston Rockets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Harden
|68
|36.5
|672-1514
|.444
|299-843
|692-800
|.865
|2335
|34.3
|Westbrook
|57
|35.9
|604-1281
|.472
|55-213
|290-380
|.763
|1553
|27.2
|Gordon
|36
|28.2
|171-463
|.369
|96-303
|82-107
|.766
|520
|14.4
|Capela
|39
|32.8
|244-388
|.629
|0-0
|55-104
|.529
|543
|13.9
|Green
|18
|22.6
|84-149
|.564
|28-79
|24-28
|.857
|220
|12.2
|Covington
|22
|33.0
|89-227
|.392
|53-168
|24-30
|.800
|255
|11.6
|House
|63
|30.4
|230-539
|.427
|129-355
|73-90
|.811
|662
|10.5
|McLemore
|71
|22.8
|242-545
|.444
|181-452
|50-67
|.746
|715
|10.1
|Rivers
|68
|23.4
|211-501
|.421
|96-270
|78-111
|.703
|596
|8.8
|Tucker
|72
|34.3
|177-426
|.415
|107-299
|39-48
|.813
|500
|6.9
|Carroll
|9
|17.2
|16-37
|.432
|5-20
|17-22
|.773
|54
|6.0
|Clemons
|33
|8.8
|57-142
|.401
|37-107
|10-11
|.909
|161
|4.9
|Hartenstein
|23
|11.6
|44-67
|.657
|0-5
|19-28
|.679
|107
|4.7
|Clark
|18
|11.8
|23-59
|.390
|18-51
|6-7
|.857
|70
|3.9
|Caboclo
|8
|6.5
|10-20
|.500
|2-8
|6-6
|1.000
|28
|3.5
|Anderson
|2
|7.0
|2-7
|.286
|1-5
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|Sefolosha
|41
|10.6
|37-91
|.407
|15-54
|3-8
|.375
|92
|2.2
|Frazier
|13
|11.2
|7-29
|.241
|4-23
|9-14
|.643
|27
|2.1
|Mbah a Moute
|3
|8.3
|2-5
|.400
|0-2
|1-2
|.500
|5
|1.7
|Chandler
|26
|8.4
|14-18
|.778
|0-0
|6-13
|.462
|34
|1.3
|Howard
|2
|6.5
|0-4
|.000
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|72
|241.4
|2936-6512
|.451
|1126-3261
|1484-1876
|.791
|8482
|117.8
|OPPONENTS
|72
|241.4
|3045-6589
|.462
|880-2522
|1299-1706
|.761
|8269
|114.8
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Harden
|70
|376
|446
|6.6
|512
|7.5
|227
|0
|125
|308
|60
|Westbrook
|100
|351
|451
|7.9
|401
|7.0
|200
|2
|93
|255
|20
|Gordon
|9
|62
|71
|2.0
|54
|1.5
|70
|0
|23
|43
|13
|Capela
|168
|369
|537
|13.8
|48
|1.2
|102
|0
|33
|63
|72
|Green
|10
|42
|52
|2.9
|30
|1.7
|43
|0
|14
|15
|9
|Covington
|27
|149
|176
|8.0
|32
|1.5
|72
|0
|35
|30
|48
|House
|57
|210
|267
|4.2
|85
|1.3
|132
|0
|67
|54
|34
|McLemore
|21
|136
|157
|2.2
|58
|.8
|155
|0
|45
|50
|16
|Rivers
|27
|148
|175
|2.6
|113
|1.7
|129
|0
|49
|50
|10
|Tucker
|112
|364
|476
|6.6
|115
|1.6
|229
|0
|77
|72
|36
|Carroll
|5
|19
|24
|2.7
|14
|1.6
|12
|0
|6
|7
|3
|Clemons
|4
|26
|30
|.9
|27
|.8
|26
|0
|9
|19
|6
|Hartenstein
|29
|61
|90
|3.9
|18
|.8
|41
|0
|9
|16
|12
|Clark
|11
|29
|40
|2.2
|12
|.7
|21
|0
|2
|2
|7
|Caboclo
|6
|10
|16
|2.0
|2
|.3
|8
|0
|5
|6
|5
|Anderson
|0
|7
|7
|3.5
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Sefolosha
|21
|72
|93
|2.3
|25
|.6
|43
|0
|24
|15
|12
|Frazier
|1
|9
|10
|.8
|2
|.2
|22
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Mbah a Moute
|1
|1
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Chandler
|25
|41
|66
|2.5
|6
|.2
|32
|0
|6
|8
|8
|Howard
|0
|2
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|704
|2484
|3188
|44.3
|1557
|21.6
|1566
|2
|627
|1057
|371
|OPPONENTS
|803
|2645
|3448
|47.9
|1819
|25.3
|1515
|6
|578
|1163
|354
