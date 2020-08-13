https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Houston-Rockets-Stax-15481041.php
Houston Rockets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Harden
|67
|36.7
|663-1498
|.443
|295-834
|687-795
|.864
|2308
|34.4
|Westbrook
|57
|35.9
|604-1281
|.472
|55-213
|290-380
|.763
|1553
|27.2
|Gordon
|35
|28.4
|167-453
|.369
|93-297
|80-105
|.762
|507
|14.5
|Capela
|39
|32.8
|244-388
|.629
|0-0
|55-104
|.529
|543
|13.9
|Covington
|21
|33.4
|88-223
|.395
|52-164
|22-28
|.786
|250
|11.9
|Green
|17
|22.5
|76-139
|.547
|28-77
|23-27
|.852
|203
|11.9
|House
|63
|30.4
|230-539
|.427
|129-355
|73-90
|.811
|662
|10.5
|McLemore
|70
|23.0
|241-541
|.445
|180-449
|50-67
|.746
|712
|10.2
|Rivers
|67
|23.6
|211-499
|.423
|96-268
|77-109
|.706
|595
|8.9
|Tucker
|71
|34.3
|174-420
|.414
|106-295
|39-48
|.813
|493
|6.9
|Carroll
|8
|16.3
|14-32
|.438
|4-17
|17-22
|.773
|49
|6.1
|Clemons
|32
|8.6
|55-135
|.407
|37-102
|10-11
|.909
|157
|4.9
|Hartenstein
|23
|11.6
|44-67
|.657
|0-5
|19-28
|.679
|107
|4.7
|Clark
|18
|11.8
|23-59
|.390
|18-51
|6-7
|.857
|70
|3.9
|Anderson
|2
|7.0
|2-7
|.286
|1-5
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|Caboclo
|7
|5.1
|6-11
|.545
|1-4
|4-4
|1.000
|17
|2.4
|Frazier
|12
|10.7
|7-25
|.280
|4-19
|9-14
|.643
|27
|2.3
|Sefolosha
|41
|10.6
|37-91
|.407
|15-54
|3-8
|.375
|92
|2.2
|Chandler
|26
|8.4
|14-18
|.778
|0-0
|6-13
|.462
|34
|1.3
|Mbah a Moute
|2
|5.5
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Howard
|2
|6.5
|0-4
|.000
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|71
|241.4
|2901-6432
|.451
|1114-3213
|1470-1860
|.790
|8386
|118.1
|OPPONENTS
|71
|241.4
|2996-6502
|.461
|862-2484
|1281-1684
|.761
|8135
|114.6
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Harden
|70
|373
|443
|6.6
|502
|7.5
|226
|0
|124
|301
|58
|Westbrook
|100
|351
|451
|7.9
|401
|7.0
|200
|2
|93
|255
|20
|Gordon
|9
|60
|69
|2.0
|52
|1.5
|69
|0
|23
|42
|12
|Capela
|168
|369
|537
|13.8
|48
|1.2
|102
|0
|33
|63
|72
|Covington
|27
|144
|171
|8.1
|31
|1.5
|71
|0
|33
|29
|46
|Green
|10
|42
|52
|3.1
|26
|1.5
|39
|0
|13
|15
|8
|House
|57
|210
|267
|4.2
|85
|1.3
|132
|0
|67
|54
|34
|McLemore
|21
|134
|155
|2.2
|57
|.8
|155
|0
|44
|50
|16
|Rivers
|27
|147
|174
|2.6
|113
|1.7
|129
|0
|48
|49
|10
|Tucker
|112
|363
|475
|6.7
|113
|1.6
|227
|0
|77
|72
|35
|Carroll
|5
|15
|20
|2.5
|13
|1.6
|10
|0
|5
|6
|3
|Clemons
|4
|25
|29
|.9
|23
|.7
|22
|0
|8
|18
|5
|Hartenstein
|29
|61
|90
|3.9
|18
|.8
|41
|0
|9
|16
|12
|Clark
|11
|29
|40
|2.2
|12
|.7
|21
|0
|2
|2
|7
|Anderson
|0
|7
|7
|3.5
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Caboclo
|5
|5
|10
|1.4
|2
|.3
|6
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Frazier
|1
|8
|9
|.8
|2
|.2
|21
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Sefolosha
|21
|72
|93
|2.3
|25
|.6
|43
|0
|24
|15
|12
|Chandler
|25
|41
|66
|2.5
|6
|.2
|32
|0
|6
|8
|8
|Mbah a Moute
|1
|0
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Howard
|0
|2
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|703
|2458
|3161
|44.5
|1532
|21.6
|1548
|2
|617
|1040
|362
|OPPONENTS
|795
|2602
|3397
|47.8
|1788
|25.2
|1496
|6
|570
|1147
|350
