BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .306 .354 72 15 22 2 0 6 15 3 13 0 1 1
Springer .667 .667 9 3 6 1 0 2 4 0 2 0 0 0
Correa .375 .444 8 2 3 0 0 2 5 1 3 0 0 0
Tucker .333 .333 9 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bregman .286 .444 7 2 2 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Altuve .286 .444 7 1 2 0 0 0 2 1 2 0 1 0
Maldonado .250 .250 8 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 4 0 0 0
Brantley .222 .222 9 1 2 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0
Reddick .143 .143 7 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gurriel .143 .222 7 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Díaz .000 .000 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 2 0 3.00 2 2 1 18.0 14 7 6 5 3 15
Javier 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 2
Paredes 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 3.0 0 0 0 0 0 3
Pressly 0 0 0.00 2 0 1 2.0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Taylor 1 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Valdez 1 0 2.57 1 1 0 7.0 5 2 2 2 1 4
McCullers Jr. 0 0 9.00 1 1 0 4.0 8 5 4 3 1 5