Houston ALDS Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.306
|.354
|72
|15
|22
|2
|0
|6
|15
|3
|13
|0
|1
|1
|Springer
|.667
|.667
|9
|3
|6
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Correa
|.375
|.444
|8
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker
|.333
|.333
|9
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman
|.286
|.444
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Altuve
|.286
|.444
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Maldonado
|.250
|.250
|8
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley
|.222
|.222
|9
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick
|.143
|.143
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel
|.143
|.222
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|2
|0
|3.00
|2
|2
|1
|18.0
|14
|7
|6
|5
|3
|15
|Javier
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Paredes
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pressly
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valdez
|1
|0
|2.57
|1
|1
|0
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|McCullers Jr.
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|8
|5
|4
|3
|1
|5
