BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .229 .325 35 4 8 1 0 0 4 5 7 0 0 0
Correa .500 .750 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0
Brantley .400 .400 5 0 2 1 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0
Tucker .250 .250 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reddick .250 .250 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
Maldonado .250 .250 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
Gurriel .250 .250 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Springer .200 .200 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bregman .000 .200 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
Altuve .000 .400 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 1 0 1.00 1 1 0 9.0 4 1 1 0 5 6
Valdez 1 0 0.00 1 0 0 5.0 2 0 0 0 2 5
Greinke 0 0 2.25 1 1 0 4.0 2 1 1 0 3 1