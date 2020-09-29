https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Houston-AL-Wildcard-Team-Stax-15607221.php
Houston AL Wildcard Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.229
|.325
|35
|4
|8
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Correa
|.500
|.750
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley
|.400
|.400
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Springer
|.200
|.200
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman
|.000
|.200
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve
|.000
|.400
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|0
|1.00
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|6
|Valdez
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Greinke
|0
|0
|2.25
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
