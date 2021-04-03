Houston 9, Oakland 5

|Houston
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|9
|14
|8
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|Altuve 2b
|3
|4
|3
|0
|Canha lf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Brantley lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Kemp ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Moreland dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Piscotty ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Straw cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Maldonado c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tom rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|A.Garcia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|003
|200
|103
|—
|9
|Oakland
|000
|200
|210
|—
|5