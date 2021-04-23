Skip to main content
Houston 8, L.A. Angels 2

Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 2 8 2 Totals 38 8 13 8
Fletcher 2b 5 0 2 0 Correa ss 5 3 2 2
Ohtani dh 5 0 0 0 Brantley lf 5 1 2 0
Trout cf 0 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 3 3
Schebler cf 3 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0
Walsh rf 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 1
Upton lf 3 1 1 0 Tucker rf 5 1 1 0
Pujols 1b 4 1 1 2 Díaz 2b 4 1 2 0
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 Straw cf 4 1 1 2
Rojas 3b 4 0 2 0 Maldonado c 4 1 1 0
Suzuki c 3 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 002 000 2
Houston 033 110 00x 8

E_Pujols (2). DP_Los Angeles 1, Houston 0. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Houston 10. 2B_Rojas (2), Díaz (4), Maldonado (1), Brantley (6). 3B_Straw (1). HR_Pujols (3). SB_Tucker (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Cobb L,1-1 2 2-3 6 5 4 3 4
Claudio 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
Guerra 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 0
Rowen 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Houston
Javier W,2-0 5 3 0 0 1 9
Abreu 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 2
Raley 1 0 0 0 0 0
Smith 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 2

Raley pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Cobb (Bregman), Javier (Trout), Abreu (Suzuki). WP_Javier.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:43. A_13,985 (41,168).