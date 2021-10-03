Skip to main content
Houston 7, Oakland 6

Oakland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 6 7 6 Totals 36 7 12 7
Kemp 2b 3 1 1 2 Altuve 2b 5 1 2 1
Canha lf 2 0 0 0 Brantley lf 2 0 0 0
Olson dh 4 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 3 0 1 0
Pinder 3b 4 1 1 0 Correa ss 4 1 1 1
Brown 1b 4 2 2 3 Gurriel 1b 1 0 1 1
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 1 2 2
Bolt cf-rf 4 0 0 0 Díaz 3b-ss 4 0 0 0
Barrera rf 3 1 1 0 McCormick cf 2 1 1 1
Davis ph 1 1 1 1 Gonzalez 1b-3b 4 0 1 0
Marte cf 0 0 0 0 Meyers dh 4 2 2 1
Kozma ss 4 0 1 0 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0
Castro c 1 1 1 0
Oakland 011 010 003 6
Houston 011 002 111 7

E_Maldonado (8). DP_Oakland 1, Houston 0. LOB_Oakland 3, Houston 7. 2B_Altuve 2 (32), Alvarez (35). HR_Brown 2 (20), Kemp (8), Davis (3), McCormick (14), Meyers (6), Tucker (30), Correa (26). SF_Kemp (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Irvin 6 5 4 4 1 4
Romo 1 2 1 1 1 2
Acevedo 1 2 1 1 1 0
Trivino L,7-8 1-3 3 1 1 0 0
Houston
Urquidy 6 4 3 3 1 3
Greinke H,1 2 1-3 2 2 2 0 3
Taylor W,4-4 2-3 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_Urquidy (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:52. A_29,752 (41,168).