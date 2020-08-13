https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Houston-5-San-Francisco-1-15480093.php
Houston 5, San Francisco 1
|San Francisco
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|4
|Yastrzemski cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Springer dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ruf ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Flores dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pence rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Toro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Heineman c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dubón 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Houston
|000
|014
|00x
|—
|5
DP_San Francisco 1, Houston 0. LOB_San Francisco 7, Houston 8. 3B_Yastrzemski (2). HR_Maldonado (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Cahill
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|S.Anderson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez BS,0-1
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Baragar L,2-1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Selman
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|García
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Houston
|Greinke W,1-0
|6
|1-3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Raley H,1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Baragar, Greinke(2).
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:25.
