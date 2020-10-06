Houston 5, Oakland 2

Houston Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 5 6 5 Totals 29 2 6 2 Springer cf 4 2 2 3 Semien ss 3 0 2 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0 La Stella 2b 4 0 0 0 Brantley dh 4 1 1 0 Pinder 3b 4 1 1 1 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 Canha lf-rf 3 0 0 0 Tucker lf 4 0 1 0 Davis dh 3 1 2 1 Correa ss 3 0 0 1 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Reddick rf 3 1 1 0 Laureano cf 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 1 1 1 Piscotty rf 2 0 1 0 Grossman ph-lf 1 0 0 0

Houston 002 120 000 — 5 Oakland 010 100 000 — 2

DP_Houston 3, Oakland 2. LOB_Houston 2, Oakland 1. 2B_Brantley (1). HR_Springer 2 (2), Maldonado (1), Davis (2), Pinder (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Valdez W,1-0 7 5 2 2 1 4 Paredes H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pressly S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0

Oakland Manaea L,0-1 4 1-3 5 4 4 1 2 Petit 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Minor 2 0 0 0 0 1 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 0 Trivino 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Minor (Bregman).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ron Kulpa; Right, Tripp Gibson; Left, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:54.