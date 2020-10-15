Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Tampa Bay Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 29 4 9 4 Margot cf 4 0 1 0 Springer cf-rf 4 1 3 2 Meadows rf 4 1 2 0 Brantley lf 3 0 1 0 Arozarena lf 4 1 1 2 Straw cf 0 0 0 0 Choi 1b 3 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 2 2 Brosseau 2b 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0 Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 4 1 0 0 Tucker rf-lf 3 0 1 0 Adames ss 3 0 1 1 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 Tsutsugo dh 4 0 1 0 Reddick dh 2 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 A.Díaz ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Maldonado c 2 2 1 0

Tampa Bay 000 200 001 — 3 Houston 101 020 00x — 4

DP_Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Houston 4. 2B_Adames (1), Altuve (1). HR_Arozarena (2), Altuve (3), Springer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Glasnow L,0-1 6 8 4 4 2 5 Alvarado 1 1 0 0 0 2 Slegers 1 0 0 0 1 0

Houston Greinke W,1-0 6 5 2 2 1 7 Javier H,1 2 1 1 1 1 3 Pressly S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1

Javier pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

WP_Pressly.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Manny Gonzalez; Right, Jeff Nelson; Left, John Tumpane.

T_3:08.