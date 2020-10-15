https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Houston-4-Tampa-Bay-3-15649105.php
Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3
|Tampa Bay
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|29
|4
|9
|4
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Meadows rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Straw cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Brosseau 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Tucker rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tsutsugo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Díaz ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|200
|001
|—
|3
|Houston
|101
|020
|00x
|—
|4
DP_Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Houston 4. 2B_Adames (1), Altuve (1). HR_Arozarena (2), Altuve (3), Springer (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Glasnow L,0-1
|6
|8
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Alvarado
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Slegers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|Greinke W,1-0
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Javier H,1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Pressly S,1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Javier pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
WP_Pressly.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Manny Gonzalez; Right, Jeff Nelson; Left, John Tumpane.
T_3:08.
