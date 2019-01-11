Bregman to be limited in spring training after elbow surgery

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros third baseman Alex Bregman will be limited at the start of spring training after arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow.

The team says Dr. Thomas Mehlhoff operated Friday in Houston and that it expects the 24-year-old will be ready to play before the season opener on March 28 at Tampa Bay.

Bregman was a first-time All-Star last year, homered in the game and was selected MVP of the American League's win.

He set career highs with a .286 average, a major league-leading 51 doubles, 31 homers and 103 RBIs.

The second overall pick in the 2015 amateur draft, he has hit .282 with 58 homers and 208 RBIs in 2½ seasons with the Astros.

___

