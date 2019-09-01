https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Houston-2-Toronto-0-14406090.php
Houston 2, Toronto 0
|Houston
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|27
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tellez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Toro 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKinney rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Drury lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Springer ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
LOB_Houston 5, Toronto 1. 2B_Díaz (7), Bregman (31). HR_Toro (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Verlander W,17-5
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Toronto
|Font
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Gaviglio
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Godley
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Giles L,2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
HBP_Godley (Díaz).
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:29. A_24,104 (53,506).
