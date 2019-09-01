Houston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 27 0 0 0
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0
Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 2 0 0 0
Bregman ss 3 1 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 3b 3 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0
Díaz 1b 3 0 1 0 Tellez dh 3 0 0 0
Toro 3b 4 1 1 2 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0
Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 McKinney rf 3 0 0 0
Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 Drury lf 3 0 0 0
Marisnick cf 2 0 0 0 McGuire c 3 0 0 0
Springer ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Houston 000 000 002 2
Toronto 000 000 000 0

LOB_Houston 5, Toronto 1. 2B_Díaz (7), Bregman (31). HR_Toro (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Verlander W,17-5 9 0 0 0 1 14
Toronto
Font 2 1 0 0 1 3
Gaviglio 3 0 0 0 0 3
Godley 3 2 0 0 0 2
Giles L,2-3 1 2 2 2 0 1

HBP_Godley (Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:29. A_24,104 (53,506).