Houston 2, Toronto 0

Houston Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 27 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 2 0 0 0 Bregman ss 3 1 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 3b 3 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 3 0 1 0 Tellez dh 3 0 0 0 Toro 3b 4 1 1 2 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 McKinney rf 3 0 0 0 Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 Drury lf 3 0 0 0 Marisnick cf 2 0 0 0 McGuire c 3 0 0 0 Springer ph-cf 1 0 0 0

Houston 000 000 002 — 2 Toronto 000 000 000 — 0

LOB_Houston 5, Toronto 1. 2B_Díaz (7), Bregman (31). HR_Toro (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Verlander W,17-5 9 0 0 0 1 14

Toronto Font 2 1 0 0 1 3 Gaviglio 3 0 0 0 0 3 Godley 3 2 0 0 0 2 Giles L,2-3 1 2 2 2 0 1

HBP_Godley (Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:29. A_24,104 (53,506).