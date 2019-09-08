Houston 2, Seattle 1

Seattle Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 28 2 6 2 Moore ss 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 M.Smith rf-cf 4 0 0 0 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 Bregman ss 3 1 1 1 Narváez dh 3 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 Vogelbach 1b 4 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 2 0 1 0 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 Long lf 3 1 1 0 Toro 3b 3 0 1 0 Fraley cf 0 0 0 0 Marisnick cf 2 0 0 0 Lopes ph-rf 3 0 1 0 Tucker ph-rf 1 1 1 0 Gordon 2b 3 0 3 1 Straw cf 0 0 0 0 Reddick rf-cf 2 0 0 1

Seattle 001 000 000 — 1 Houston 000 001 10x — 2

E_Toro (0). DP_Seattle 1, Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 6. 2B_Narváez (10), Lopes (4), Altuve (24), Tucker (1). 3B_Gordon (5). HR_Bregman (34). SB_Gordon (21). SF_Reddick (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Kikuchi 5 5 1 1 2 5 Adams L,1-1 2 1 1 1 1 2 Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 0 1

Houston Verlander W,18-5 7 4 1 1 1 7 James H,5 1 2 0 0 0 2 Harris S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

Kikuchi pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

WP_Adams.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Joe West; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:56. A_41,958 (41,168).