Houston 14, Minnesota 3

Houston Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 43 14 20 14 Totals 32 3 7 2
Altuve 2b 5 2 1 0 Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0
Brantley dh 5 2 4 4 Donaldson 3b 2 1 1 0
Jones pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Gordon ss 1 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 4 1 0 1 Cruz dh 4 1 2 1
Alvarez lf 4 2 2 2 Refsnyder rf 3 0 0 0
McCormick ph-lf 2 1 2 1 Sanó 1b 4 0 1 0
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 1 Larnach lf 4 0 2 0
García ph-1b 1 1 1 1 Jeffers c 3 1 1 1
Correa ss 5 2 3 1 Astudillo 3b 1 0 0 0
Tucker rf 5 2 3 2 Simmons ss 2 0 0 0
Straw cf 3 1 2 1 Rortvedt c 1 0 0 0
Stubbs c 5 0 2 0 Celestino cf 3 0 0 0
Houston 100 224 221 14
Minnesota 000 011 010 3

E_Tucker (2), Larnach (1). DP_Houston 2, Minnesota 0. LOB_Houston 10, Minnesota 5. 2B_Brantley 3 (19), Correa (15), Straw (9), Tucker (16), McCormick (4), Larnach (6). HR_Tucker (13), Alvarez (9), McCormick (6), Jeffers (3), Cruz (13). SB_Straw (8), Alvarez (1). SF_Bregman (2), Gurriel (6), Straw (4), García (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Valdez W,3-0 7 5 2 1 3 2
Garza Jr. 2 2 1 1 0 2
Minnesota
Pineda L,3-4 4 6 3 3 1 1
Dobnak 2 7 6 6 0 2
Colomé 1 3 2 2 1 2
Shoemaker 2 4 3 3 2 1

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:11. A_19,147 (38,544).