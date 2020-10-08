Houston 11, Oakland 6

Oakland Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 6 11 6 Totals 37 11 14 11 Semien ss 4 1 2 1 Springer cf-rf 5 0 1 0 La Stella 2b 5 0 2 1 Altuve 2b 3 3 1 2 Pinder 3b 4 0 0 0 Brantley dh 5 3 3 3 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 2 2 0 Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 Tucker lf 5 1 3 1 Canha rf 4 1 1 0 Correa ss 4 1 3 5 Laureano cf 4 2 2 4 Gurriel 1b 5 0 0 0 Grossman lf 4 1 2 0 Reddick rf 3 0 1 0 Murphy c 4 0 1 0 Straw cf 0 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 1 0 0

Oakland 030 010 002 — 6 Houston 000 522 20x — 11

E_Olson (1). DP_Oakland 2, Houston 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Houston 8. 2B_Grossman (2), La Stella (1). HR_Laureano 2 (2), Brantley 2 (2), Correa (3), Altuve (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Montas L,0-1 3 2-3 7 5 5 1 3 Wendelken 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 Minor 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 Trivino 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Soria 1 3 2 2 1 0 Diekman 1 1 2 2 0 2 McFarland 1 0 0 0 1 1

Houston Greinke 4 2-3 5 4 4 1 4 Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Javier W,1-0 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 4 Paredes 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Pressly 1 3 2 2 1 1

HBP_Diekman (Maldonado), Javier (Davis).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Tripp Gibson; Right, Jerry Meals; Left, Ed Hickox.

T_3:43.