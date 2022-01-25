Hot shooting in second half gets Pitt past Syracuse, 64-53

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jamarius Burton scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half as Pittsburgh shot 50% after halftime to beat Syracuse 64-53 on Tuesday night.

Pitt (8-12, 3-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended a two-game skid, using a 17-6 run that included three 3-pointers for a 56-46 lead with 3:52 remaining. Joe Girard made just one basket in the game, a 3-pointer, that pulled Syracuse to 60-53 with 36 seconds left.