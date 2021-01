SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Freshman Priscilla Williams had a perfect shooting day for a season-high 26 points, Tiana Mangakahia had her 25th double-double and No. 24 Syracuse raced past Miami 99-64 on Sunday.

It was the first game in 28 days for the Orange because of coronavirus issues and the first of four in eight days, but the layoff didn't hurt as they shot 17 of 30 behind the 3-point arc and 63% overall, their best shooting day ever in the Carrier Dome.