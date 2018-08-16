Horse injured in Steamboat Springs rodeo euthanized

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Officials say a horse was euthanized after it received a back or spinal cord injury during the rodeo in Steamboat Springs.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports the 5-year-old gelding was in the saddle bronc competition Saturday during the Steamboat Pro Rodeo.

Steamboat Springs Police Chief Cory Christensen, who attended the rodeo, says the horse suddenly fell over after bucking its rider.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, which sanctions the rodeo, says a veterinarian determined the horse had low chances of recovery.

The horse was owned by the Harry Vold Rodeo Company of Avondale.

The association says the rodeo and company "take the treatment and care of the livestock competing in the sport of rodeo very seriously" and have safety provisions in place.

