'Horrifying' robbery at home of Israel, PSV striker Zahavi

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The wife of PSV Eindhoven and Israel striker Eran Zahavi said Monday she was the victim of a “horrifying experience” after two robbers, one of them armed, tied up and gagged her and her children in the couple's home in Amsterdam.

“Yesterday, my family and I went through a horrifying experience of robbery and attack in the place that is supposed to be the safest in the world for us — our home,” Shay Zahavi said in a message posted on Instagram. “We went through some difficult hours and we need a moment to take in everything.”