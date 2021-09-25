,Holy Cross romps to 45-15 victory over Monmouth

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Marco Siderman and Matthew Sluka combined to pass for 267 yards and three touchdowns and Tenio Ayeni had five catches for 107 yards and two scores as Holy Cross overpowered Monmouth 45-15 in nonconference play on Saturday.

Tyler Purdy's 53-yard run set up the Crusaders' first score — a 2-yard run by Jordan Fuller — for a 7-0 lead. Sluka stretched the lead to 14-0 after one quarter with an 8-yard scoring strike to Ayeni. Siderman came on in the second quarter and threw a 71-yard scoring strike to Ayeni and followed with a 9-yard TD toss to Jalen Coker — putting the Crusaders (3-1) up 28-0 at halftime.