Holt 1st with postseason cycle, Red Sox rout Yankees 16-1

Boston Red Sox's Brock Holt connects for a two-run triple against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York. Boston Red Sox's Brock Holt connects for a two-run triple against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York. Photo: Bill Kostroun, AP

Boston Red Sox's Brock Holt (12) motions to the Red Sox dugout after driving in two runs with a triple to right field against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York. less Boston Red Sox's Brock Holt (12) motions to the Red Sox dugout after driving in two runs with a triple to right field against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of Game 3 of baseball's American ... more Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) delivers against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York. Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) delivers against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York. Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP

New York Yankees' Brett Gardner, left, and hitting coach Marcus Thames watch play against the Boston Red Sox from the dugout during the eighth inning of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York. less New York Yankees' Brett Gardner, left, and hitting coach Marcus Thames watch play against the Boston Red Sox from the dugout during the eighth inning of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, ... more Photo: Julie Jacobson, AP

New York Yankees' Luke Voit walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York. New York Yankees' Luke Voit walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York. Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP







Photo: Bill Kostroun, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Holt 1st with postseason cycle, Red Sox rout Yankees 16-1 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Holt put the finishing touch on Boston's blowout by etching his name in the record book.

The part-time utilityman became the first player to hit for the cycle in a postseason game and the Red Sox routed the New York Yankees 16-1 on Monday night to grab a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five AL Division Series.

"It was a fun night. We were clicking on all cylinders," said Holt, unaware of his achievement until told by a television reporter right after the game. "Tonight's a night I'll remember for a long time."

Andrew Benintendi lined a three-run double and Holt tripled home two more in a seven-run fourth inning that quickly turned the latest playoff matchup between these longtime rivals into a laugher. Handed a big early lead, Nathan Eovaldi shut down his former team during New York's most lopsided defeat in 396 postseason games.

Boston battered an ineffective Luis Severino and silenced a charged-up Yankee Stadium crowd that emptied out fast on a night when Red Sox rookie manager Alex Cora made all the right moves.

By the ninth, backup catcher Austin Romine was on the mound for New York — he gave up a two-run homer to Holt that completed his cycle.

Game 4 is Tuesday night in the Bronx, where the 108-win Red Sox can put away the wild-card Yankees for good and advance to the AL Championship Series against Houston. Rick Porcello is scheduled to pitch for Boston against CC Sabathia.

Boosted by noisy fans in their homer-friendly ballpark, the Yankees entered 7-0 at home the past two postseasons — against out-of-division opponents. But the Red Sox, frequent visitors who clinched the AL East crown at Yankee Stadium just 2½ weeks ago, were hardly intimidated.

Holt, making his first playoff start this year, opened the fourth with a single off Severino and capped the 26-minute outburst with a triple to right field. Holt also doubled home a run in the eighth and finished with five RBIs.

"He's been swinging the bat well for a while now," Cora said. "We felt the matchup was good for him tonight."

Every starter had at least one hit for the Red Sox, who piled up 18. They only time they scored more runs in the postseason was a 23-7 win over Cleveland in 1999.

Eovaldi pitched for the Yankees from 2015-16 before injuring his elbow, which required a second Tommy John surgery. Boston acquired him from Tampa Bay in July and the hard-throwing righty compiled a 1.93 ERA in four starts against New York this season — three with the Red Sox.

Bumped up a day in front of Porcello, he delivered a gem in his first postseason appearance. Eovaldi allowed one run and five hits in seven innings, throwing 72 of 97 pitches for strikes.

Going with Eovaldi was only one of several choices that paid off for Cora.

Looking to play left-handed hitters against Severino, the first-year skipper inserted Holt at second base and Rafael Devers at third. Christian Vazquez started at catcher over Sandy Leon.

Devers singled twice, stole a base, scored two runs and knocked in another. Vazquez's infield single off Severino's glove in the second drove in the first run.

Benintendi, who hit .351 with eight doubles and 12 RBIs in 19 games against the Yankees this year, was on base four times and scored twice.

Severino began warming up only 10 minutes before the game and looked out of sorts from the start in misty weather. He left with the bases loaded and nobody out in the fourth and was charged with six runs and seven hits.

"He had plenty to warm up," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "So it wasn't an issue."

STRANGE SIGHT

The only other position player to pitch in a postseason game was Toronto infielder Cliff Pennington against Kansas City in the 2015 AL Championship Series.

IF AT FIRST

There were four replay challenges in the first four innings — all involving calls by first base umpire Angel Hernandez. Three were overturned.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: 1B Mitch Moreland sat out after leaving Game 2 when he hurt his right hamstring running the bases. "Mitch is available, but he's not 100 percent," Cora said. Steve Pearce played first and had an RBI single in the fourth.

Yankees: CF Aaron Hicks remained out of the lineup after missing Game 2 with tightness in his right hamstring, which forced him from the series opener Friday. Boone said Hicks was doing "significantly better," and sitting him was a much more difficult decision than it was Saturday. Brett Gardner was back in center, but Boone said he wouldn't hesitate to use Hicks in any role off the bench.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Porcello (17-7, 4.28 ERA) got two late outs in relief during the series opener last Friday, so his start was pushed back a day to Game 4. The 2016 AL Cy Young Award winner, who grew up a Mets fan in nearby New Jersey, was 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA in three starts against New York this year — including a one-hitter on just 86 pitches Aug. 3 at Fenway Park. He is 0-3 with a 5.33 ERA in 12 career postseason outings, including four starts.

Yankees: The 38-year-old Sabathia (9-7, 3.65) will be on 11 days' rest when he makes his 23rd postseason start. The big lefty was ejected from his last regular-season outing for hitting Tampa Bay catcher Jesus Sucre with a pitch during a testy game between division rivals on Sept. 27. Sabathia appealed a five-game suspension from Major League Baseball that would not take effect until next season. He said Monday he definitely wants to play in 2019 — even if it's not for the Yankees.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports