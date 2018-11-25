Hollingsworth's late jumper gives Cal Poly 75-74 OT win

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hank Hollingsworth hit a jumper in the final seconds to give Cal Poly a 75-74 overtime victory in the Portland Classic on Saturday.

South Carolina Upstate's Malik Moore missed a 3-point attempt as time expired.

Hollingsworth sank two free throws to give Cal Poly a 67-64 lead with less than a minute remaining in regulation. Jure Span drilled a 3 to tie it with :47 left but missed a layup in the final seconds.

The Spartans quickly established an 74-67 lead in the extra period before Cal Poly rallied to score eight unanswered points for the win. USC Upstate was scoreless in the final 2:46 of overtime.

Donovan Fields finished with 21 points while dishing out seven assists for Cal Poly (2-4) which had not won since its first game of the season. Marcellus Garrick added 15 points and Hollingsworth finished with 14 and 12 rebounds.

Bryson Mozone nailed 6 of 9 from distance to finish with 22 points for USC Upstate (1-5) Deion Holmes contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds.