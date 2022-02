SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Kaleb Higgins had 11 points — including the go-ahead free throw with 7 seconds left — off the bench to lift Cal State Bakersfield to a 61-60 win over Cal Poly on Tuesday night, snapping the Roadrunners' nine-game losing streak.

Higgins hit a jumper to make it 60-all with 23 seconds left and, after a Cal Poly turnover, was fouled and made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line and his steal just prior to the buzzer sealed it.