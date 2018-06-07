Heyward hits walk-off slam in 9th, Cubs beat Phillies 7-5





































CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward hit a game-ending grand slam off Adam Morgan with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Chicago Cubs a 7-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.

Heyward's drive sent the Cubs to their eighth win in 10 games, and it came after Philadelphia's Dylan Cozens hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer against Brandon Morrow in the top half.

Kyle Schwarber started the winning rally with a leadoff walk against Seranthony Dominguez and advanced to second on an errant pickoff throw by catcher Jorge Alfaro before Albert Almora singled, putting runners on first and third.

Morgan (0-2) came in and walked pinch-hitter Ian Happ to load the bases before Ben Zobrist forced a runner at home with a tapper to the mound. Heyward then connected for a long slam to right-center on a 2-2 pitch and got mobbed by teammates as he crossed the plate, the crowd letting out a deafening roar at Wrigley Field.

Cory Mazzoni (1-0) got two outs in the ninth. Anthony Rizzo homered against Aaron Nola, and Chicago won after blowing a 3-0 lead.

Philadelphia's Aaron Altherr greeted Steve Cishek with a tying, three-run homer in the sixth after Jose Quintana dominated for Chicago, but the Phillies lost for the fourth time in five games.

Quintana gave up two runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings. The veteran left-hander struck out 10 and walked two.

He threw 91 pitches and left to a nice ovation with a 3-0 lead after Carlos Santana singled to put runners on first and second.

Altherr then drove Cishek's first pitch to the center-field basket to tie it at 3-all.

Nola went six innings, allowing three runs and four hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: LF Nick Williams (sore left wrist) left the game in the fifth inning and was replaced by Cozens. ... Manager Gabe Kapler said "things are trending in the right direction" for RHP Jerad Eickhoff (strained right lat) but would not get into specifics. Eickhoff has been sidelined since late last season and was being evaluated in Philadelphia.

Cubs: The Cubs haven't ruled out a trip to the DL for SS Addison Russell (bruised left middle finger), though manager Joe Maddon said he "felt better than he thought he would" hitting in the cage. Russell was out of the lineup for the second straight game since he was injured batting against the New York Mets on Sunday. ... Maddon said there was "nothing new" on RHP Yu Darvish (right triceps tendinitis). Darvish played catch before the game, but Maddon was not sure when he will start throwing off a mound. ... Maddon also said RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (right shoulder inflammation) is pain-free. He has been on the DL since May 30.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Though he struggled in a loss at San Francisco last week, RHP Nick Pivetta (4-4, 3.48 ERA) has a 1.93 ERA in his past five starts.

Cubs: RHP Tyler Chatwood (3-4, 4.02) — the major league leader with 49 walks — goes for his first win since May 11. He is 0-1 with a 5.63 ERA in his past four starts.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball