Herbert has 3 TD runs, Oregon beats Wisconsin in Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert scored his third rushing touchdown of the 106th Rose Bowl on a thrilling 30-yard run with 7:41 to play Wednesday night, and No. 7 Oregon held off No. 11 Wisconsin 28-27 to win its third straight trip to the Granddaddy of Them All.

Brady Breeze returned the first of his two fumble recoveries 31 yards for an early touchdown for the Ducks (12-2). Herbert then made his go-ahead rambling run on the next snap after Breeze’s second huge play, and Oregon capped its Pac-12 championship season with its 12th win in 13 games in yet another frenetic edition of this venerated bowl game.

Aron Cruickshank returned an early kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown for the Big Ten runner-up Badgers (10-4). They lost in their fourth consecutive trip to Pasadena over the last 10 years.

Herbert passed for just 138 yards without a touchdown in his collegiate finale. Instead, Oregon improbably relied on the legs of its 6-foot-6 quarterback to grind out the fourth Rose Bowl victory in school history.

Herbert had only 10 rushing touchdowns in the first 41 starts of his career, but he turned into a big-play machine on the ground. After he scored on runs of 4 and 5 yards in the first half, he rambled through the defense for the go-ahead score in what's sure to be the signature moment of the four-year starter's career.

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert runs for a touchdown past Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn during second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif.

Herbert eventually made a key 12-yard throw to Mycah Pittman for a first down with 1:51 to play, and his 28-yard throw to Juwan Johnson with 1:03 left allowed the Ducks to run out the clock.

Eight years after De’Anthony Thomas’ Ducks surged past Russell Wilson’s Badgers to win a 45-38 thriller in the 2012 Rose Bowl, their schools put on another entertaining evening with six lead changes, key special teams mistakes and two stout defenses stretched by inventive offenses.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 94 yards and Quintez Cephus caught seven passes for 59 yards and a score, but Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan’s offense couldn’t capitalize on its whopping advantages in time of possession (38:03-21:57) and total yards (322-204).

After kickoff in 68-degree temperatures on another postcard-perfect New Year’s Day in Pasadena, the Ducks marched 75 yards on their opening drive. Herbert ran 4 yards for a TD, stiff-arming a defender on the way in.

But Cruickshank took the ensuing kick straight down the Oregon sideline for an electrifying score and a rarity in the Rose Bowl. The kickoff return was just the second for a touchdown in Wisconsin’s lengthy bowl history, but just the third in 106 Rose Bowls — and the first in 17 years.

Herbert then threw his fifth interception in six games after throwing just two in the Ducks’ previous 10 games, and Wisconsin went ahead 10-7 despite having 1 yard of offense at that point.

Both teams traded missed scoring opportunities before Jack Coan’s first interception got Oregon in business. Herbert ran 5 yards for his second score, again stiff-arming a Wisconsin defender to the ground.

Wisconsin replied with a gritty drive right before halftime, with Cephus making an 11-yard TD catch with 11 seconds left to put the Badgers up 17-14.

Oregon got a break right after the half when Wisconsin punter Anthony Lotti caught the snap but dropped the ball on the ground instead of kicking it under pressure. Breeze alertly picked it up and sprinted for the go-ahead score.

The Badgers responded with a drive capped by Stokke’s 2-yard scoring run, and they went up 27-21 on a field goal with 12:09 to play.

But Breeze recovered another fumble by Wisconsin’s Danny Davis, and Herbert took the next snap on a 30-yard ramble to the end zone.

