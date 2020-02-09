Henderson Jr. leads Campbell past Presbyterian 79-62

Recommended Video:

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Sophomore Cedric Henderson Jr. scored a career-high 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first career double-double as Campbell topped Presbyterian 79-62 on Saturday.

Henderson added three assists and two steals for the Fighting Camels (12-12, 3-9 Big South Conference). Cory Gensler added a season-high 20 points, hitting 7 of 9 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Jordan Whitfield scored 10 with four assists. Joshua Lusane handed out six assists as Campbell snapped its five-game losing streak.

Cory Hightower had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Blue Hose (9-16, 6-6). Chris Martin added 11 points.

The Fighting Camels evened the season series against the Blue Hose with the win. Presbyterian defeated Campbell 85-79 on Jan. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com