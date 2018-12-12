Heisman winner Murray thrills A's, except when he scrambles

FILE - In this Friday, June 15, 2018 file photo, Oakland Athletics draft pick Kyler Murray waits to hit during batting practice before a baseball game between the Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels in Oakland, Calif. Kyler Murray suddenly has a bunch of new fans in the Oakland Athletics organization, even if they cringe watching Heisman Trophy winner play quarterback for Oklahoma. The A's don't want their prized first-round draft pick hurt on the football field because they are counting on him wearing an Oakland jersey come spring training. less FILE - In this Friday, June 15, 2018 file photo, Oakland Athletics draft pick Kyler Murray waits to hit during batting practice before a baseball game between the Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels in ... more Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Heisman winner Murray thrills A's, except when he scrambles 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics love to watch Kyler Murray play, except when the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback scrambles.

The A's definitely don't want their prized baseball prospect hurt on the football field.

The Oklahoma star is a shifty runner, often dashing from the pocket for big gains. He'll next play Dec. 29 when he leads the fourth-ranked Sooners against bruising No. 1 Alabama in a college football semifinal.

"We are big Oklahoma fans right now, for sure. It's kind of tough to watch him scramble around a little bit sometimes. But still, it's exciting," Athletics manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday at the winter meetings.

The Athletics are counting on Murray wearing an Oakland jersey in a few months at spring training, sharpening his skills as an outfielder.

Drafted last June in the first round as the ninth overall pick, Murray signed with Oakland for $4.66 million. There was an agreement between the team and Murray that he would play football this year, then skip his senior season to begin his baseball career.

