Heim hits walk-off HR again, Rangers rally past Mariners 4-3 SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer Aug. 1, 2021 Updated: Aug. 1, 2021 7:08 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — With thunder echoing under the retractable roof in the year-old home of the Texas Rangers, Jonah Heim made a pretty good case for lightning striking twice.
The Texas rookie hit his second walk-off homer in as many games right after a tying, two-run shot from Andy Ibánez in the ninth inning, and the Rangers rallied again to beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Sunday.