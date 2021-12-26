Heat win 3rd straight, pull away from Magic 93-83 TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer Dec. 26, 2021
1 of12 Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) goes to the basket as Orlando Magic forward Aleem Ford, left, and guard Hassani Gravett (12) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (40) goes to the basket as Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) shoots as Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Orlando Magic guard Hassani Gravett (12) shoots as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic guard Hassani Gravett (12), forward Admiral Schofield (25) and center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent, right, drives to the basket as Orlando Magic guard Hassani Gravett (12) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Orlando Magic guard Hassani Gravett drives to the basket as Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dunks over Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Miami. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler returned from a bruised tailbone to score 17 points and grab 11 rebounds, Caleb Martin added 17 more points and the Miami Heat beat the Orlando Magic 93-83 on Sunday.
Omer Yurtseven, making his first career start at center for Miami, finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds in the Heat's third straight victory. Gabe Vincent and Max Strus each had 13 points for Miami.