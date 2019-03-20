Hearing scheduled after teen targeted with racial slurs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The New York State Amateur Hockey Association says it will hold a hearing within the next 10 days on a teen who was allegedly subjected to racial slurs during a game.

WGRZ-TV reports the association's statement comes after the teen's family says no action was taken for nearly two months after the game.

Roshaun Brown-Hall was playing for the Amherst Knights as they faced the Cheektowaga Warriors Jan. 20 when players on the Warriors were captured on video yelling racial slurs.

Officials said two players and an assistant coach with the Cheektowaga team have been suspended, and the hockey association member who was responsible for investigating the incident resigned Monday.

Brown-Hall recently received words of encouragement from Justin Bailey, a former Amherst player who plays for the Philadelphia Flyers.