Hawks add former Pacers coach McMillan to Pierce's staff

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce added former Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan to his staff on Wednesday as an assistant.

McMillan has a 661-588 record in 16 seasons as an NBA coach, including with Seattle (2000-05) and Portland (2005-12). He was the Pacers' coach from 2016 through 2020.

McMillan was fired by Indiana on Aug. 26. His record in four seasons with the Pacers was 183-136. It was the fourth-highest victory total in franchise history, but that success was marred by a 3-16 record in the postseason.

The Pacers hired former Toronto assistant Nate Bjorkgren to replace McMillan. They finished 45-28 last season and were swept by Miami in the first round of the playoffs.

Pierce said his “extensive conversations” with McMillan focused on the “value, expertise and experience he would add as we look to progress next season.”

"This is a unique opportunity that will benefit me, our coaching staff and our entire roster,” Pierce said in a statement.

“In his 16 years as a successful NBA head coach, his teams have emulated his playing style and personality. They’ve always been disciplined, competitive, played together and won at a high level. I have great respect for Nate as a man and as a coach, and I feel fortunate to welcome him to our staff and to the Hawks.”

