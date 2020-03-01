Harvey Jr. carries Nicholls St. over New Orleans 92-68

Elvis Harvey Jr. scored 16 points with eight rebounds and Nicholls led wire-to-wire in routing rival New Orleans 92-68 on Saturday.

Dexter McClanahan and Kevin Johnson scored 15 points apiece for the Colonels (20-10, 14-5 Southland Conference), who outrebounded the Privateers 41-24 and made 11 of 27 3-pointers (41%). D'Angelo Hunter added 10 points.

Nicholls State totaled 52 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Troy Green had 19 points and six rebounds for the Privateers (8-20, 4-14). Bryson Robinson added 18 points and eight rebounds.

The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Privateers on the season. Nicholls State defeated New Orleans 77-72 on Jan. 25. Nicholls State finishes out the regular season against McNeese State at home on Wednesday. New Orleans faces Northwestern State on the road on Wednesday.

