Harrison pulls out of June 23 title bout with injury

Tony Harrison has pulled out of his June 23 title bout rematch with Jermell Charlo after injuring his right ankle during training.

Promoters said Jorge Cota will replace Harrison in the 154-pound contest, which heads a card to be televised on the Fox network from Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Harrison, who won a piece of the title from Charlo in December, tore ligaments in his ankle training last week and will be out for 10 weeks before he can resume training.

Harrison handed Charlo his first defeat in 32 fights in their first bout.

Cota (28-3, 25 knockouts) fought in April, losing a split decision to Jeison Rosario.