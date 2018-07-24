Harrison, Polanco power Pirates past Indians, Kluber 7-0









Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison, right, celebrates with Gregory Polanco after hitting a three-run home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Cleveland. Josh Bell and David Freese scored on the play. Pittsburgh Pirates' Starling Marte watches his ball after hitting an RBI-single off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Cleveland. Jordy Mercer scored on the play. Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco hits a two-run triple off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Cleveland. Corey Dickerson and Starling Marte scored on the play. Indians catcher Yan Gomes watches.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Harrison hit a three-run homer and Gregory Polanco had a two-run triple off Corey Kluber in his return, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cleveland Indians 7-0 in a six-inning, rain-shortened game Monday night for their 10th straight win.

The game was called following three rain delays that totaled 2 hours, 3 minutes. The first pitch was delayed 55 minutes, and a delay of 27 minutes followed in the third inning. The final delay was 41 minutes.

Kluber (12-6), starting for the first time since July 12 because of a sore right knee, was charged with seven runs — three earned — in four innings. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner gave up nine hits, struck out two and threw 72 pitches.

Trevor Williams (8-7) pitched six shutout innings for the Pirates, who have won 10 in a row for the first time since June 26-July 5, 2004.

Harrison's three-run homer in the second came after two defensive miscues, including a dropped popup by first baseman Yonder Alonso with two outs. The error made all four runs in the inning unearned. Polanco's triple capped a three-run fourth.

Harrison played for the first time since July 15 because of a sore hamstring. Starling Marte extended his career-high hitting streak to 16 games with two hits and two RBIs. Corey Dickerson, who had homered in four straight games, was 1 for 3 with a walk.

Although the Indians hold a comfortable lead in the AL Central, Kluber's issues are cause for concern. The right-hander received an injection after his last start and said the knee had bothered him for a few weeks.

The Indians gave him 10 days between starts with help from the All-Star break. Kluber was 10-2 with a 1.99 ERA in his first 14 starts, but is 2-4 with a 5.21 ERA in his last seven.

Colin Moran singled with one out in the second. Josh Bell hit a roller to right side that looked like a sure double-play ball, but second baseman Jason Kipnis couldn't field it cleanly and settled for a force play.

Alonso and third baseman Jose Ramirez converged on the mound for David Freese's popup. Alonso got a glove on the ball, but he couldn't hold on after the two nearly collided. He was charged with an error.

Harrison followed by belting an 0-2 pitch into the left field bleachers. Jordy Mercer doubled, Dickerson walked and Marte singled for a 4-0 lead. Right fielder Melky Cabrera made a leaping grab in the corner on Polanco's deep drive to the wall to finally end the 32-pitch inning.

Williams, who allowed four hits, was credited with his first career complete game and shutout.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: C Francisco Cervelli (concussion) worked out before the game — blocking balls, catching popups and throwing to bases — but he hasn't been cleared to return.

Indians: Designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion was out for the second straight game because of a bone bruise on his right hand. He was hit by a pitch in the final game before the All-Star break. ... LHP Andrew Miller (right knee inflammation) will continue his minor league rehab assignment Tuesday at Double-A Akron. He will pitch every other day this week and then pitch on back-to-back days this weekend.

UP NEXT

Pirates RHP Joe Musgrove (3-4, 4.08 ERA) takes on Indians RHP Shane Bieber (5-1, 3.53 ERA) in the second game of the series. Bieber will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball