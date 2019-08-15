Harris' homer leads Asheville to 7-3 win over Rome

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Cade Harris hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Asheville Tourists to a 7-3 win over the Rome Braves on Wednesday.

The home run by Harris scored Cristopher Navarro to give the Tourists a 4-2 lead.

The Tourists later added a run in the sixth and two in the seventh. In the sixth, Navarro hit a sacrifice fly, scoring John Cresto, while Coco Montes and Cresto hit RBI doubles in the seventh.

Starter Ryan Feltner (7-9) got the win while Jose Montilla (3-8) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.

Bryce Ball singled three times for the Braves.

