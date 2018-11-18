Harris, Martin help Memphis beat Yale 109-102 in 2OT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Harris had 22 points and Jeremiah Martin added 20, including six in the second overtime, to help Memphis beat Yale 109-102 on Saturday night in double overtime.

Alex Lomax had 13 points, Kareem Brewton scored 12 and Mike Parks 11 for Memphis (2-1). Isaiah Maurice and Kyvon Davenport added 10 points apiece.

Martin scored four points during a 9-0 run over the first three minutes of the second OT and the Tigers held on from there. Yale (1-1), which had five players, including three starters, foul out, missed eight of its last 10 field-goal attempts.

Harris was fouled on a 3-point shot and hit all three free throws to tie it with 2.9 seconds left in regulation and force OT. Copeland scored all of Yale's 13 points in the first overtime, the last of which made it 96-91 with 49 seconds left. Davenport converted a 3-point play and, after Copeland missed a jumper, Martin was fouled with eight seconds to go. He made the first free throw and missed the second but Davenport grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled five seconds later. He made 1 of 2 foul shots, forcing the second OT.

Copeland led the Bulldogs with 22 points and Azar Swain scored 17, including a career-high five 3-pointers.