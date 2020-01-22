Hall of a day for Jeter, Walker...Clips top Mavs...Brawl mars Kansas-KState game...Duke, ‘Nova win

NEW YORK (AP) — The Baseball Hall of Fame will be adding Derek Jeter and Larry Walker during its induction ceremony this summer. Jeter fell just one vote shy of joining former New York Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera as the only player to be unanimously selected to the Hall. Walker made it on his 10th appearance on the ballot, getting just over the required 75% of the vote.

DALLAS (AP) — Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard poured in 36 points and Landry Shamet (SHAM’-eht) hit two clutch 3-pointers late in the Los Angeles Clippers’ fourth straight win, 110-107 at Dallas. The Mavericks had a one-point lead until Shamet nailed a 3 with 2:48 remaining to put Los Angeles ahead to stay. Mavs forward Kristaps Porzingis (KRIHS’-tahps pohr-ZIHN’-gihs) scored 10 points on 4-for-17 shooting in his return after missing 10 games with right knee soreness.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Third-ranked Kansas rolled to an 81-60 win over Kansas State in a game that was capped by a wild melee behind a basket. Kansas was trying to run out the clock when Silvio De Sousa was stripped by the Wildcats' DaJuan Gordon near midcourt. Gordon tried to go in for a layup, and De Sousa recovered and blocked his shot, sending Gordon to the floor. That triggered benches to empty and punches to be thrown in what amounted to a rugby scrum.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 8 Duke has followed back-to-back losses with an 89-59 rout of Miami. Freshman Matthew Hurt scored 15 of his 22 points while the Blue Devils were outscoring the Hurricanes, 48-24 in the opening half. And Saddiq Bey (sah-DEEK bay) hit four 3-pointers while scoring 14 points in ninth-ranked Villanova’s 76-61 win against No. 13 Butler.

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago hockey fans roared and bellowed “Q!” during a sustained standing ovation after the Blackhawks aired a tribute video to Florida coach Joel Quenneville (KWEHN’-vihl) during the first period of their game against the Panthers. The 61-year-old Quenneville was back at United Center for the first time since being dismissed by the Hawks last year following three Stanley Cup titles in 10-plus seasons behind their bench. Quenneville watched as Frank Vatrano recorded a hat trick in the Panthers’ sixth straight win, 4-3 over the Blackhawks.