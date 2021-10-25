Hall of Famer Payton looks to make mark as college coach

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Way up in the Oakland Hills, Gary Payton is hollering good-naturedly as if he's still on the court during his days as a dynamic point guard with the Seattle SuperSonics, but this time he's instructing his Lincoln University assistant coaches exactly where to stand for a group photo, moving them into position just so.
“Coach, the other way,” he orders Lester Conner on his right, adjusting him by the shoulders before looking to CJ Ashford on his left and commanding, “You turn this way.”