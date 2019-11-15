Hall layup leads No. 3 Michigan State over No. 12 Seton Hall

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Freshman Malik Hall hit a layup with 26 seconds to play and scored all 17 of his points in the second half as No. 3 Michigan State overcame a late five-point deficit and beat No. 12 Seton Hall 76-73 Thursday night in a wildly exciting contest worthy of March Madness.

Cassius Winston added two free throws with 3.4 seconds to play to push the lead to three points, and the Spartans (2-1) played tough defense on drives in the lane by Sandro Mamukelashvili and Myles Powell in the waning seconds. The Pirates eventually saw a desperation half-court heave by Powell bounce off the top of the rim as the final buzzer sounded.

Winston scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half, playing his second game in less than a week after the death of his brother, Zachary.

Powell was remarkable, scoring 37 points in a game most felt he would miss because of an ankle injury. Myles Cale added 12 for the Pirates (2-1) in the Gavitt Tipoff game at the Prudential Center.

For a game in early November, this had the feeling of a late-season showdown between rivals vying for a spot in the NCAA Tournament or even a tournament game. The crowd was electric from the moment Powell was introduced as a starter to every outstanding shot, block and lead change.

Seton Hall guard Myles Powell (13) passes over Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) and Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Newark, N.J.

It was tough and physical, with officials for the most part letting them play, and the game was compelling from start to finish.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The superb Spartans should move up in the AP Top 25 with No. 1 Kentucky’s loss.

Seton Hall: The Pirates are a definite NCAA Tournament team for the fifth straight season.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Hosts Charleston Southern Monday night in an on-campus game in the Maui Invitational.

Seton Hall: At St. Louis on Sunday to face the 3-0 Billikens.

___

