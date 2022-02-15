Halfpipe skier Margulies an Olympian after 7 knee surgeries PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer Feb. 15, 2022
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Still groggy from surgery, American freestyle halfpipe skier Carly Margulies glanced down at her left knee.
Doctor's orders — a simple visual test to tell her the severity after that December surgery. If the knee brace was on, it meant the meniscus had to be repaired and any thoughts of the Beijing Olympics were done. But if the brace was not there, it was a positive sign.