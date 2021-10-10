Hail Mary Saints: Winston has 4 TDs, Saints beat Washington STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Sports Writer Oct. 10, 2021
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jameis Winston connected on a Hail Mary for one of his four touchdown passes to help the New Orleans Saints beat Washington 33-22 Sunday, a bounce-back victory that came at a cost with two more injuries.
Winston took every snap at quarterback for the first time this season, a necessity after Taysom Hill suffered a concussion while trying to catch a pass in the second quarter.